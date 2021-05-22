Madison water utility considering citywide rationing strategies

With a contaminated East Side well out of service, the Madison water utility is considering citywide conservation strategies in the event of a hot, dry summer.

In a memo posted Friday, water conservation officer Amy Deming recommends conservation strategies ranging from voluntary alternate-day watering schedules to a supply emergency that would suspend all non-essential uses -- both indoors and outdoors -- to ensure enough water for fire protection.

Each strategy would be triggered by demand levels to be determined by the water manager, who has the authority to impose voluntary or mandatory outdoor water use restrictions under local ordinances.

While the utility is primarily concerned about water supplies on the North and East sides, Deming recommends imposing citywide conservation strategies.

“This is because the entire Madison community can share the benefits of alternate day watering and reducing peak demand,” Deming wrote. “In addition, citywide implementation prepares and accustoms residents to the concept of alternate day watering and Level 1-3 alerts in the event of a mechanical failure or other issue in their part of the city.”

The Water Utility Board is scheduled to discuss the recommendations Tuesday.

