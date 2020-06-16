Madison water meets government standards despite some contaminants

Systemwide, median levels of four radionuclides associated with the decay of natural mineral deposits were below the maximum level allowed but above the ideal goal of zero.

Two substances were detected in at least one sample at levels above the zero goal but below the maximum contaminant level. Tetrachloroethylene (PCE), a substance used in factories, dry cleaners and auto shops, was found in seven wells, and trichloroethylene (TCE), used in metal degreasing, was found in Well 18.

PFAS, a group of synthetic compounds that have been linked to a variety of health problems including cancer, were found in 14 of the city’s 23 wells, although at levels below any current state standard.

The highest levels were found in East Side wells 15, which was taken out of service last year as a precautionary measure, and 23, which has not been used since 2017.