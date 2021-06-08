Madison unveils 'revolutionary' electric fire truck; first in service in North America

The Madison Fire Department unveiled what it calls a "revolutionary" electric fire engine Tuesday that city leaders hope will cut fuel costs and further the goal of eliminating carbon emissions.

Manufactured by Appleton’s Pierce Manufacturing, it is believed to be the first electric-powered fire truck deployed in North America.

Powered by a 115-kilowatt-hour battery, the truck has a range of about 37 miles, according to Pierce. A 350-horsepower diesel engine provides backup power for the pumps and can propel the vehicle if the battery loses charge.

The truck is on indefinite loan to the city, which will provide data to Pierce as it works to bring electric fire trucks to market.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis said the truck has been on more than 200 calls since the city took delivery May 21, saving "a couple hundred gallons" of diesel fuel.

Pierce’s parent company, Oshkosh Corporation, announced in February that it is investing $25 million in Microvast, a manufacturer of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty electric vehicles.