Madison to receive $7.5M grant from VW cheating settlement for new diesel buses

“Just because of the future proofing,” said Jane McCurry, director of the electric vehicles program at Renew Wisconsin. “If we’re making investments today in vehicles that will still be running 15 years from now … we need to start investing in electric transportation now.”

Metro Transit spokesman Mick Rusch said the city is committed to replacing half of its 219 diesel buses with electric models by 2030, and the first three are expected to arrive later this year.

But there are obstacles to adding more right now, Rusch said, including a lack of space for charging stations in the aging East Washington Avenue bus garage.

“Metro has been taking steps to move forward with all-electric vehicles, and we’re getting close,” Rusch said. “But we’re just not quite ready.”

Rusch said Metro needs to test how the $850,000 Proterra electric buses work in real-world, cold climate conditions before ordering more.

“We don’t have a lot to draw on for research in how they operate in a bus fleet,” Rusch said. “We need to experiment …. to see how long they can operate, if we can recharge and get back on the street that same day, and just generally how we incorporate this one issue into our normal workday.”