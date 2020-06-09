Madison to fund private stormwater projects as part of 'green infrastructure' study

In an effort to curb urban flooding, the city of Madison is offering residents of one West Side neighborhood up to $800 to install rain gardens, porous pavement and other features designed to keep water out of storm sewers.
Part of a “green infrastructure” pilot study focused on the area around Westmorland Park, the program is a response to urban flooding that followed big rainstorms in 2017 and 2018.
With such large rain events likely to become more frequent as the climate warms, the city council directed the engineering department to develop watershed models and plans for watersheds of greatest concern as well as a campaign to use green infrastructure to keep water out of the storm sewers, which are designed to move rainwater quickly into rivers and lakes.
With natural ground cover -- like trees and grasses -- about half the water that falls soaks into the earth, while only 10% is runoff. The rest is lost through evaporation. In dense urban areas more than half is runoff.
This puts stress on the lakes and rivers that have to absorb that water as well as the network of basins and pipes designed to drain it, which in recent years has been evident through frequent flooding of city streets.
In connection with a project to replace aging water, sewer and storm sewer pipes under Topfer Avenue and some adjoining streets, the city plans to install pervious pavement, which allows water to soak through rather than run off; stormwater terraces to collect runoff in the area between streets and sidewalks; and rock cribs, which function like underground collection basins.
In addition to those right-of-way improvements, the city is offering reimbursement for similar improvements on private property within the study area.
The city will reimburse property owners for 80% of up to $1,000 in costs to install qualifying projects -- including pervious pavement, stormwater terraces, rock cribs and rain barrels -- approved by the engineering department.
The city will hold a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information on the project. Visit go.captimes.com/green-infrastructure to register for the online event.
Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey will then evaluate how effective those measures are at reducing the amount of water in downstream pipes as well as whether bodies of water impaired by urban development can ever revert to natural conditions, like oak savannah, through green infrastructure.
