Madison to fund private stormwater projects as part of 'green infrastructure' study

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to curb urban flooding, the city of Madison is offering residents of one West Side neighborhood up to $800 to install rain gardens, porous pavement and other features designed to keep water out of storm sewers.

Part of a “green infrastructure” pilot study focused on the area around Westmorland Park, the program is a response to urban flooding that followed big rainstorms in 2017 and 2018.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

With such large rain events likely to become more frequent as the climate warms, the city council directed the engineering department to develop watershed models and plans for watersheds of greatest concern as well as a campaign to use green infrastructure to keep water out of the storm sewers, which are designed to move rainwater quickly into rivers and lakes.

With natural ground cover -- like trees and grasses -- about half the water that falls soaks into the earth, while only 10% is runoff. The rest is lost through evaporation. In dense urban areas more than half is runoff.