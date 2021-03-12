Madison to certify 'master recyclers' in effort to reduce waste, spread message

Not content with one of the nation’s oldest curbside recycling programs, the city of Madison wants to teach residents to be super recyclers.

Starting next month, residents can attend classes to learn the intricacies of the local recycling system, what can and can’t be recycled, and how to reduce their overall waste.

Those who complete the two 90-minute sessions and a community outreach project will be certified Master Recyclers, equipped not only to tell the difference between #1 and #5 plastic containers but to help friends, neighbors and coworkers improve their own habits.

Recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson said about 19% of what goes into recycling bins is actually trash, while a recent study found roughly 13% of material in the county’s landfill could be recycled.

“We can be better,” Johnson said. “Madison being Madison, we should be better.”

Madison marks half-century anniversary as nation's first municipal recycling program The city of Madison began collecting newspaper bundles in September 1968 in what is believed to be the nation's first municipal curbside recycling program.

Participants will learn how the sorting system works to better understand what can actually be processed, which should cut down on “wishcycling.” They will also learn the basics of composting and how to be more responsible consumers.