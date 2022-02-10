Madison seeks fed funds for PFAS testing; DNR board set to vote on first standards

As Wisconsin moves closer to regulating toxic "forever chemicals," Madison’s water utility has applied for a share of federal funding to offset the cost of testing city wells.

Gov. Tony Evers this week announced the state would release more than $600,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help communities test municipal water supplies for fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.

Evers said the money -- part of more than $143 million sent to the state through last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- provides “a great opportunity” for communities to learn if their water is contaminated and work with state agencies to clean it up.

But environmental groups say testing should not be voluntary.

“Wisconsinites deserve full transparency about what is in their water,” said Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates. “The state has the authority to make testing mandatory for all utilities and should do so--especially now this funding is available.”

Last year the Madison Water Utility found PFAS present in all 22 of its active wells, though none above the state’s proposed safe drinking water limits. Testing done this fall found detectable levels in only 14 wells.

The utility board voted last month to authorize two rounds of testing per year, which utility spokesperson Marcus Pearson said would cost roughly $20,000.

Madison shut down one well on East Washington Avenue in 2019 after tests revealed two compounds, PFOA and PFOS, at levels more than half of the proposed state standards. The utility is exploring treatment options, which it estimates would cost between $136,000 and $300,000 per year.

While the EPA has not regulated PFAS, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is finalizing standards to limit two compounds, PFOA and PFOS, in drinking, ground and surface water.

The DNR’s policy board is expected to vote later this month on those standards, which have broad public support but are opposed by industry, utility and municipal government organizations. Though its trade association has fought them, the Madison water utility says it supports the regulations.

If approved by the Natural Resources Board, the standards would be sent on to the governor and the Legislature’s rules committee for final approval.

Have your say Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board is set to vote later this month on the state's first proposed standards for certain PFAS compounds in drinking, ground and surface waters. Members of the public can submit written comments or register to testify on any of the proposed rules by contacting the board liaison, Laurie Ross, by 11 a.m. Feb. 16. For information on how to participate visit go.madison.com/nrb.

PFAS is a term for thousands of largely unregulated synthetic compounds used for years in firefighting foam, stain-resistant fabrics, non-stick cookware and other products. Some have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments.

PFAS have been found in drinking water, groundwater, surface water, soil, fish and wildlife throughout Wisconsin, including in Madison’s chain of lakes, resulting in fish consumption advisories.

Wausau officials this week revealed that all the city's municipal wells tested positive for two PFAS compounds at levels above the proposed state standards. Last year the city of Eau Claire shut down nearly half its wells because of PFAS contamination.

About $15 million of the $143 million in federal infrastructure funds are earmarked for “emerging contaminants” such as PFAS. Another $48 million is set aside to help remove lead pipes that connect homes to water mains.

More than half of the funding is allocated to programs that provide low-interest loans and grants to help communities with traditional drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure projects.

Jim Ritchie, director of the DNR’s community financial assistance bureau, said that will roughly double the programs’ federal funding for each of the next five years. The agency is waiting for guidance on whether those funds can be used to address PFAS.

“It’s an exciting time,” Ritchie said. “It’s really an opportunity to address some real needs throughout the state.”

