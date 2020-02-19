Madison remains top pick for F-35 program despite impacts outlined in final study

Chris Arenz, executive director of the Badger Air Community Council and a booster of the F-35s, said he was pleased to see Madison remains the preferred alternative.

“It looks like they were very comprehensive in addressing the comments that were submitted,” Arenz said. “We still feel very positive that we will get a favorable decision.”

Steve Klafka, an environmental engineer affiliated with Safe Skies Clean Waters, which opposes the F-35s, said he was disappointed the Air Force limited its noise modeling to the 65-decibel standard rather than look at the number of people who would be exposed to slightly lower but still potential detrimental levels.

“This is an Environmental Impact Statement. It’s meant to kind of explain the impacts,” he said. “We know noise has impacts on health and education, but they kind of blew the rest of that off.”

Despite claims from F-35 supporters that the draft study presented a “worst case” scenario, the Air Force stuck to its original estimate of 6,122 operations per year, which is roughly 27% more than the current level of F-16 flights.

While new flight simulators would be “used extensively,” the Air Force said that training would be in addition to and not a substitute for actual flights.