Madison remains top pick for F-35 program despite impacts outlined in final study

Madison remains the top candidate to host a squadron of F-35 fighter jets despite the Air Force’s findings that there would be greater environmental impacts than in three of its alternative sites.
In a final environmental study released Wednesday, the Air Force maintained that basing the jets with the Wisconsin Air National Guard would expose about 1,019 households to average daily noise levels above 65 decibels, a level deemed “incompatible” with residential use -- though not uninhabitable.
Of the five bases under consideration, only Michigan’s Selfridge would see more people affected by increased noise levels.
The noise would disproportionately affect low-income and minority residents, which would also be the case in Michigan and Montgomery, Alabama, which the Air Force has identified as its top choice for a subsequent squadron of the $90 million fighter jets.
While maintaining the jets would have a “negligible impact” on Madison’s housing market, the final EIS acknowledges lost property values could cost the county up to 0.27% of its tax base.
The Air Force posted the 1,475-page document on its website Wednesday, a little more than a week ahead of its planned publication in the Federal Register. That will kick off a 30-day waiting period before Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett can make a final basing decision.
Chris Arenz, executive director of the Badger Air Community Council and a booster of the F-35s, said he was pleased to see Madison remains the preferred alternative.
“It looks like they were very comprehensive in addressing the comments that were submitted,” Arenz said. “We still feel very positive that we will get a favorable decision.”
Steve Klafka, an environmental engineer affiliated with Safe Skies Clean Waters, which opposes the F-35s, said he was disappointed the Air Force limited its noise modeling to the 65-decibel standard rather than look at the number of people who would be exposed to slightly lower but still potential detrimental levels.
“This is an Environmental Impact Statement. It’s meant to kind of explain the impacts,” he said. “We know noise has impacts on health and education, but they kind of blew the rest of that off.”
Despite claims from F-35 supporters that the draft study presented a “worst case” scenario, the Air Force stuck to its original estimate of 6,122 operations per year, which is roughly 27% more than the current level of F-16 flights.
While new flight simulators would be “used extensively,” the Air Force said that training would be in addition to and not a substitute for actual flights.
Arenz, a former F-16 pilot, said he was disappointed by the use of a maximum potential impact rather than what he believes will be a significantly lower number of flights.
The final EIS includes responses to some of the questions and concerns posed in 6,419 public comments on the draft environmental impact study, which was published in August.
According to the Air Force, concerns about noise, disagreement over the way noise levels were modeled, and the disproportionate impact on poor and minority residents were the most frequently cited issues.
The Air Force said “substantive comments” -- such as those challenging analyses or methodologies or identifying omissions -- were “fully considered and addressed” in the final draft “as appropriate.” There was no response to comments that expressed an opinion for or against the project or some aspect.
Citing concerns about contaminated groundwater, noise and the impact on low-income neighborhoods and children, Madison’s mayor, city council and school board have all asked the Air Force to find another place for the planes.
The Department of Natural Resources also found shortcomings with the draft environmental study.
Alder Syed Abbas, who represents the district just south of the airport, said he was disappointed that the Air Force has not reconsidered and would continue fighting to keep the jets out of Madison.