Madison parks get a new tool to fight invasive plants. Goats!

In a field on Madison’s South Side, Wheezy and her twins Willow and Wilbur are hard at work as they nibble haphazardly at the tall grasses surrounding them.

The trio is part of Madison Parks’ latest technique in tackling invasive plants that are harmful to human health and the environment.

The approach does not involve herbicides or tough human labor — instead, it includes a crew of 40 hungry goats, all of whom have been hired to tend to the Greenside Park, Olin Park and Acewood Conservatory Park grounds this summer.

Sarah Close, who is in charge of Madison Parks’ prescribed grazing program, said the goats play a key role in the city’s battle against invasive species, many of which have wreaked havoc on Madison’s ecosystems.

“I think even even if we had the entire city volunteering for us, it would still be very difficult to eradicate every single invasive plant,” Close said. “A lot of these other strategies we’ve used in the past are very intensive and take a lot of time, but the goats do not.”

Those strategies include mowing, hand-pulling, prescribed prairie burns and even the use of chemical pesticides, which the city has vowed to eliminate from public parks due to their toxicity and risk to public health.