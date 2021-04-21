Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway targets buildings, city operations with 'climate forward' agenda

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says all city operations will be powered with renewable energy by 2023 as part of a two-year initiative to combat climate change.
The mayor released a “climate forward” agenda Wednesday that outlines efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from city operations as well as buildings and transportation.
In a written statement Rhodes-Conway said the actions will improve air quality and public health, lower utility bills and create good-paying jobs.
“We have a scientific imperative to nearly halve our emissions by 2030, and we must ramp up our work to meet that goal,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I believe Madison is ready to accelerate climate action for the benefit of our community and our world.”
The agenda calls for continued work on the mayor’s bus rapid transit system and for replacing more diesel buses with electric-powered models, improving energy efficiency in low-income housing and commercial buildings, expanding the city’s clean jobs training program, and investments in stormwater and “green” infrastructure to improve water quality and manage flooding.
The city will partner with several local organizations to administer a $250,000 grant from the Office of Energy Innovation to fund energy efficiency improvements in up to 100 unsubsidized low-rent housing units in predominantly low-income neighborhoods.
Claire Oleksiak, executive director of Sustain Dane, said this existing housing stock uses 33% more energy on average than new market-rate housing, and the improvements can lower costs by as much as 20%.
“We also have an affordable housing shortage,” Oleksiak said. “Reducing operating expenses can keep units affordable and improve resident comfort in their homes.”
The agenda also includes efforts to increase the efficiency of commercial buildings, which account for nearly a third of Madison’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The mayor, along with city council members, plans to work with building owners and operators as well as energy experts to identify the most effective policies and programs.
State law prohibits local governments from adopting building codes stricter than the state’s, which the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy has cited as a key impediment to Madison meeting its carbon reduction goals. The group also faulted city leaders for not pursuing voluntary programs.
“There are dozens of cities across the nation that have put policy measures in place to reduce emissions from the building sector,” said Ald. Tag Evers, District 13. “Madison has the ability to learn from those examples and find a solution that works locally.”
In an effort to “lead by example,” the city will also seek to meet 100% of operational electricity needs with renewable energy, up from the current 74%, eight years ahead of the previous schedule.
The city will also accelerate the replacement of streetlights with high-efficiency LED bulbs, work to make its buildings more efficient and develop a public dashboard to track progress.
The plan also calls for construction of additional bike lanes and paths, improved street crossings and other measures to make it easier to get around without an automobile.