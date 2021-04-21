Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway targets buildings, city operations with 'climate forward' agenda

The city will partner with several local organizations to administer a $250,000 grant from the Office of Energy Innovation to fund energy efficiency improvements in up to 100 unsubsidized low-rent housing units in predominantly low-income neighborhoods.

Claire Oleksiak, executive director of Sustain Dane, said this existing housing stock uses 33% more energy on average than new market-rate housing, and the improvements can lower costs by as much as 20%.

“We also have an affordable housing shortage,” Oleksiak said. “Reducing operating expenses can keep units affordable and improve resident comfort in their homes.”

The agenda also includes efforts to increase the efficiency of commercial buildings, which account for nearly a third of Madison’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The mayor, along with city council members, plans to work with building owners and operators as well as energy experts to identify the most effective policies and programs.