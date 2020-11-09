Madison mayor, City Council members seek funds for PFAS testing at airport training areas

More than two years after state authorities first ordered testing, Madison city leaders are seeking funds to test for pollution at firefighting training areas near the Dane County Regional Airport.

A budget amendment sponsored by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and three City Council members requests an additional $50,000 next year for PFAS “testing and planning at the Dane County Regional Airport, Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing Base, and surrounding area.”

The city, along with Dane County and the Wisconsin National Guard, is responsible for investigation and cleanup of suspected contamination at two former training areas near the airport.

A memo sent to council members by Deputy Mayor Christie Baumel said the city doesn’t yet have a clear sense of what testing and planning will occur next year.

“That scope of work will be informed by the findings of the initial testing as well as any further requests from the DNR based on the test results,” Baumel wrote. “Nonetheless, we would like to be prepared to act.”

The amendment, sponsored by council members Syed Abbas, Grant Foster and Marsha Rummel, is one of a dozen up for consideration Tuesday that together would add about $870,000 to the $349 million budget approved by the finance committee.