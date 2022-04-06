Madison layover: Open lakes offer natural rest stop for migrating waterfowl

In a sure sign of spring, migratory birds are fast replacing ice on Madison’s lakes.

Sandwiched between the Mississippi River flyway to the west and the Lake Michigan shoreline, Wisconsin is a virtual funnel for migratory birds in search of fuel as they head north each spring from winter grounds as far south as Argentina on their way to Canada’s boreal forest and arctic tundra.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” said Craig Thompson, natural resources program manager for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Ducks and geese are among the first of some 350 species to appear. Others include warblers, orioles, thrushes, hummingbirds, tanagers, indigo buntings and shorebirds, according to The Nature Conservancy.

Their migration is influenced primarily by changes in day length, or photoperiod.

Brenna Marsicek, spokesperson for Madison Audubon, said Madison’s lakes provide essential habitat for coots to rest, refuel and even nest. The lakes are also an important stopover for common loons as they make their way north to nest and hatch young.

The State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota open on Saturday after being frozen for 85 days, or some two weeks less than normal. Lake Monona was declared open on March 26.

Ducks can rejoice in the forecast, which calls for rain and the occasional snowflake each day this week. Daytime temperatures will be mostly in the 40s and 50s, dipping into the 30s overnight, though likely not below freezing until Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

