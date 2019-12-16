Madison Fire Department halts use of fluorinated foam; firefighters to use two PFAS-free alternatives

The Madison Fire Department says it is no longer using firefighting foam containing hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.

The department announced Monday that all of its trucks are now equipped with a foam that has been independently verified as PFAS-free, and it has contracted with a licensed disposal company to destroy its existing stock of fluorinated foam.

Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said firefighters tested three PFA-free brands of foam for their firefighting properties, and the city Engineering Department commissioned the University of Notre Dame to test each for PFAS content.

Based on the results of fire-suppression tests, Schuster said the department decided to go with two products from North Carolina manufacturer National Foam.

One, known as Universal Green, was effective on Class B fires that involve flammable liquids, but tended to gum up in cold weather, Schuster said. So the department’s hazardous materials team will maintain a supply of that foam at Station Seven on McKenna Boulevard.

All trucks will be equipped with Knockdown brand foam that Schuster said can be used in most situations, including many house fires, where water would be ineffective.