Madison Fire Department halts use of fluorinated foam; firefighters to use two PFAS-free alternatives

The Madison Fire Department says it is no longer using firefighting foam containing hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.
The department announced Monday that all of its trucks are now equipped with a foam that has been independently verified as PFAS-free, and it has contracted with a licensed disposal company to destroy its existing stock of fluorinated foam.
Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said firefighters tested three PFA-free brands of foam for their firefighting properties, and the city Engineering Department commissioned the University of Notre Dame to test each for PFAS content.
Based on the results of fire-suppression tests, Schuster said the department decided to go with two products from North Carolina manufacturer National Foam.
One, known as Universal Green, was effective on Class B fires that involve flammable liquids, but tended to gum up in cold weather, Schuster said. So the department’s hazardous materials team will maintain a supply of that foam at Station Seven on McKenna Boulevard.
All trucks will be equipped with Knockdown brand foam that Schuster said can be used in most situations, including many house fires, where water would be ineffective.
“You don’t want to be splashing water on a grease fire,” Schuster said. “That’s why foam is such an essential element to our firefighting process.”
The department previously stocked a product known as FireAde that could be used on all types of fires and was deployed in July when an electrical transformer exploded at a downtown substation. Elevated levels of PFAS were later found in Lake Monona.
The decision comes amid growing concern about the prevalence of PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems and have been found in surface and groundwater across the state, including in 14 of Madison’s 23 municipal wells.
A bill advancing in the Legislature would limit where firefighters can train with PFAS-containing foams but would allow their continued use in emergencies.
“The Madison Fire Department shares the community’s concerns about the health and cleanliness of our environment,” the department said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this product as industry standards change and testing methods evolve.”
Maria Powell is executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, which has been asking the department to discontinue its use of PFAS foams.
Powell said the materials in the new foams, while not innocuous, are far less toxic than the PFAS previously used. And unlike PFAS, the materials are biodegradable.
“We commend the Madison Fire Department for making this switch, which will prevent more PFAS from entering the environment each time there is a fire requiring that requires foam use,” Powell said. “This is a wise decision and we hope Madison's example will prompt other municipalities to switch to fluorine-free foams as well.”
This story will be updated