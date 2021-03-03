Madison faces lawsuit over new building ordinance to prevent bird deaths

A conservative law group is challenging a new Madison ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in new construction.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of four real estate, development and construction organizations warning the city that the ordinance runs afoul of state law and is unenforceable.
The ordinance, adopted by the city council in August, requires that buildings over 10,000 square feet and other large structures include safety features -- such as dots, lines or other patterns -- in some windows to reduce the risk of birds colliding with the glass.
But WILL contends that’s illegal under a 2014 law that prevents cities from adopting requirements that go beyond the minimum standards adopted by the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
The development groups say it will also increase construction costs and discourage investment in the city.
“This overstep is costly. Increased costs, especially when they’re not required by the building code, are passed on to consumers in the form of higher rental costs,” said Brad Boycks, executive director of the Wisconsin Builders Association. “The City of Madison going above and beyond the code not only undermines the law, but has a negative impact on rental costs for Madison families.”
Bird-safe glass can cost two to four times as much as typical glass, according to Smart Growth Madison, which opposed the ordinance but is not a party to the legal challenge.
Collisions with buildings are the second-leading cause of bird mortality, killing nearly 600 million birds a year, according to a 2015 study. Transparency and reflectivity can make large swaths of glass look like open sky to a bird.
At a public hearing last summer, 82 people registered in support of the ordinance and four opposed it.
John Mielke, president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin, said the ordinance “no matter how well-intentioned, is the first slippery step toward creating a confusing patchwork of local red tape and higher building costs.”
The city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The notice is a required procedural step informing the city that the groups intend to file a suit in state court if the ordinance is not repealed or modified in the next 120 days.