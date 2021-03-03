Madison faces lawsuit over new building ordinance to prevent bird deaths

A conservative law group is challenging a new Madison ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in new construction.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of four real estate, development and construction organizations warning the city that the ordinance runs afoul of state law and is unenforceable.

The ordinance, adopted by the city council in August, requires that buildings over 10,000 square feet and other large structures include safety features -- such as dots, lines or other patterns -- in some windows to reduce the risk of birds colliding with the glass.

But WILL contends that’s illegal under a 2014 law that prevents cities from adopting requirements that go beyond the minimum standards adopted by the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The development groups say it will also increase construction costs and discourage investment in the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}