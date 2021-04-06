Madison ends plastic bag recycling

Madison residents will have to find new outlets if they want to recycle plastic bags.

The city announced Tuesday it will no longer accept plastic film and bags in curbside recycling bins or at drop-off sites because of market constraints.

Madison to certify 'master recyclers' in effort to reduce waste, spread message Starting next month, residents can sign up for classes to learn the intricacies of the local recycling system, what can and can’t be recycled, and how to reduce their overall waste.

Plastic film can get tangled in automated sorting machinery, leading to shutdowns at processing centers, but Madison had been accepting bundled bags. But the city said its processor, Pellitteri Waste Systems, can no longer sell those bags.

Recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson said the city is working to find an alternative way to offer plastic bag recycling, though it’s unlikely that bags will ever be allowed in curbside carts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city advises residents who want to recycle plastic grocery bags to bring them to retail collection points. Consumers can also consider using recyclable paper bags or reusable cloth bags.

State law prohibits municipalities from banning plastic bags.

For more information on what can and can’t be placed in recycling carts, visit www.cityofmadison.com/recycling.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.