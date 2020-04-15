Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023

Madison has been chosen to host a squadron of F-35 fighter jets.
The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that it will send the new jets to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing and a unit based in Alabama, capping more than three years of study and deep community division over the planes, which come with the promise of jobs and new construction but also noise and pollution.
“The Department of the Air Force selected the 115th Fighter Wing and the 187th Fighter Wing as the next Air National Guard locations to receive the F-35A,” Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett wrote in a statement. “Putting F-35s at these two bases continues our transition into the next generation of air superiority.”
Sen. Ron Johnson announced the decision Wednesday morning, saying it “ensures Wisconsin’s 115th Fighter Wing will now receive a critical upgrade with the F-35 replacing the aging F-16 fighter jets currently in service.”
The 115th Fighter Wing was one of five units under consideration to receive the new jets, which will require up to $120 million in new construction and dozens of new jobs at Truax Field.
The first of the $90 million aircraft are expected to arrive in 2023.
Environmental impacts
According to the Air Force’s contested environmental impact study, the new mission will involve 27% more takeoffs and landings than the 115th flies now, exposing more than 1,000 additional homes to average daily noise of 65 decibels or more -- a level deemed “incompatible” with residential use -- though not uninhabitable.
However, the Air National Guard has suggested that staffing, weather and future deployments will limit the increase in flight activities.
There are still questions about how much louder the F-35s will be.
According to the final EIS, the F-35 would be about 5 decibels louder than the current F-16s on takeoff, though opponents said those figures were based on studies done in California that may not apply in Wisconsin. The threshold for human perception is generally a change of about 3 decibels, while an increase of 10 decibels is perceived as doubling the noise level.
Of the five bases under consideration, only Michigan’s Selfridge was expected to see more people affected by increased noise levels.
The study found noise would disproportionately affect low-income and minority residents, which would also be the case in Michigan and Montgomery, Alabama, which the Air Force has identified as its top choice for a subsequent squadron.
While maintaining the jets would have a “negligible impact” on Madison’s housing market, the final EIS acknowledges lost property values could cost the county up to 0.27% of its tax base -- or more than $171 million.
It will be up to the Dane County Regional Airport to conduct a study once the planes are in place to determine which homes could receive federal noise mitigation funds, although hundreds of homeowners are ineligible because of easements granted in the 1990s.
Construction to accommodate the new jets will also involve moving soil contaminated with hazardous PFAS compounds left over from years of firefighter training.
The National Guard has agreed to prepare a plan for handling contaminated soil and water during construction. That plan would be subject to approval by the DNR, which can set site-specific targets.
This story will be updated.
Photos: See historic Edgewater hotel through the years
Rigadoon Bar, 1949
Edgewater exterior, 1949
Ghandi and Nehru, 1949
Women on pier, 1950s
Royal Suite, 1950
Front desk, 1950s
Jimmy Dorsey, 1951
The Edgewater hotel, 1957
Edgewater, 1978 construction
Edgewater, 1988
Edgewater pier, 1989
Edgewater hotel pier, 1991
Edgewater roof, 1997
Edgewater celebrities, 2009
Edgewater exterior, 2009
Edgewater addition, 2009
Edgewater at sunset, 2009
Liquidation sale, 2012
Edgewater construction, 2013
Edgewater construction, 2013
Ice skating at Edgewater, 2014
Edgewater spa, 2014
Edgewater spiral staircase, 2014
Hotel bathroom, 2014
The Edgewater at sunset, 2014
The Boathouse, 2015
Movie at The Edgewater, 2016
Edgewater aerial view, 2018
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!