Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023

However, the Air National Guard has suggested that staffing, weather and future deployments will limit the increase in flight activities.

There are still questions about how much louder the F-35s will be.

According to the final EIS, the F-35 would be about 5 decibels louder than the current F-16s on takeoff, though opponents said those figures were based on studies done in California that may not apply in Wisconsin. The threshold for human perception is generally a change of about 3 decibels, while an increase of 10 decibels is perceived as doubling the noise level.

Of the five bases under consideration, only Michigan’s Selfridge was expected to see more people affected by increased noise levels.

The study found noise would disproportionately affect low-income and minority residents, which would also be the case in Michigan and Montgomery, Alabama, which the Air Force has identified as its top choice for a subsequent squadron.

While maintaining the jets would have a “negligible impact” on Madison’s housing market, the final EIS acknowledges lost property values could cost the county up to 0.27% of its tax base -- or more than $171 million.