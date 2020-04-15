You are the owner of this article.
Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023
Madison chosen for F-35 mission; Truax to get first jets in 2023

Madison has been chosen to host a squadron of F-35 fighter jets.

The U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday that it will send the new jets to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing and a unit based in Alabama, capping more than three years of study and deep community division over the planes, which come with the promise of jobs and new construction but also noise and pollution.

“The Department of the Air Force selected the 115th Fighter Wing and the 187th Fighter Wing as the next Air National Guard locations to receive the F-35A,” Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett wrote in a statement. “Putting F-35s at these two bases continues our transition into the next generation of air superiority.”

Sen. Ron Johnson announced the decision Wednesday morning, saying it “ensures Wisconsin’s 115th Fighter Wing will now receive a critical upgrade with the F-35 replacing the aging F-16 fighter jets currently in service.”

The 115th Fighter Wing was one of five units under consideration to receive the new jets, which will require up to $120 million in new construction and dozens of new jobs at Truax Field.

The first of the $90 million aircraft are expected to arrive in 2023.

Environmental impacts

According to the Air Force’s contested environmental impact study, the new mission will involve 27% more takeoffs and landings than the 115th flies now, exposing more than 1,000 additional homes to average daily noise of 65 decibels or more -- a level deemed “incompatible” with residential use -- though not uninhabitable.

However, the Air National Guard has suggested that staffing, weather and future deployments will limit the increase in flight activities.

There are still questions about how much louder the F-35s will be.

According to the final EIS, the F-35 would be about 5 decibels louder than the current F-16s on takeoff, though opponents said those figures were based on studies done in California that may not apply in Wisconsin. The threshold for human perception is generally a change of about 3 decibels, while an increase of 10 decibels is perceived as doubling the noise level.

Of the five bases under consideration, only Michigan’s Selfridge was expected to see more people affected by increased noise levels.

The study found noise would disproportionately affect low-income and minority residents, which would also be the case in Michigan and Montgomery, Alabama, which the Air Force has identified as its top choice for a subsequent squadron.

While maintaining the jets would have a “negligible impact” on Madison’s housing market, the final EIS acknowledges lost property values could cost the county up to 0.27% of its tax base -- or more than $171 million.

It will be up to the Dane County Regional Airport to conduct a study once the planes are in place to determine which homes could receive federal noise mitigation funds, although hundreds of homeowners are ineligible because of easements granted in the 1990s.

Construction to accommodate the new jets will also involve moving soil contaminated with hazardous PFAS compounds left over from years of firefighter training.

The National Guard has agreed to prepare a plan for handling contaminated soil and water during construction. That plan would be subject to approval by the DNR, which can set site-specific targets.

