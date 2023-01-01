Madison Children's Museum to lead climate change project

The Madison Children’s Museum, bolstered by research from UW-Madison, will take the lead in a national project to better educate very young children and their parents about climate change — without ever using those two words.

The project will result in a new exhibit opening at the award-winning Downtown museum in 2024 to emphasize the joy and discovery of nature through unstructured play.

But that’s just one piece of a larger initiative, called “Caretakers of Wonder,” involving nine museums in four bio-zones across the U.S.

Funded in part by a $339,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, “Caretakers of Wonder” will help the museums find ways to reduce their current carbon emissions, promote playful ways for children ages 0-8 to connect with nature, even indoors, and give parents the tools to talk with their children in an age-appropriate way about how they can take positive action.

The effort is meant to counter a gloom-and-doom message about global warming that is taking a toll on the mental health of older youths — and to instill, instead, a respect for nature among the very young children who frequent museums like Madison Children’s Museum.

“We need to create a sense of agency and hope,” said Brenda Baker, vice president of exhibits at Madison Children’s Museum and the lead on the national “Caretakers of Wonder” project.

“We’re not talking to them about climate change. We’re instilling the right attitudes and behaviors, and helping educate their parents on how to build agency.”

Impact of ‘wild play’

“Caretakers of Wonder” will be grounded in expert research from UW-Madison, including work by Richard Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds, and Jonathan Patz, professor of environmental studies and medicine and public health at the Global Health Institute and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. David Sobel, professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, is also a key player.

Research has found that “wild play,” or unstructured time in nature, is a far more powerful way to promote environmental stewardship in young people than more structured environmental education, Sobel said. For past generations, lectures about the ozone hole, rainforest devastation and endangered species sometimes backfired.

“There’s good research that when you scare kids too much, they turn off,” said Sobel, author of the 1999 book “Beyond Ecophobia.” “We were scaring kids about stuff they really couldn’t do anything about.”

Baker recruited Sobel as a consultant for “Caretakers of Wonder” after years of reading his work, particularly about how unstructured play in the natural world can create a sense of caring, connection and responsibility for the Earth and the people whose lives depend on it, she said.

American children today, she noted, spend only an average of four to seven minutes a day in unstructured time outdoors.

Trust in museums

With their cheery settings and lighthearted fun, children’s museums can play a dynamic role in fostering stewardship, Sobel said, because they are “informal learning settings” with direct access to parents and caregivers.

“Yes, the audience is young children, but equally important are the adults,” he said. And children’s museums tend to draw visitors from across the economic and political spectrums, he said.

“Museums are just behind churches in terms of where people have trust,” Baker said. “So if we can get all our museums on board with taking action, and modeling action, and then also educating our young people in age-appropriate ways, we’re going to be doing a world of good.”

The grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services will help pay for two UW-Madison graduate students to do research for the “Caretakers of Wonder” project, Baker said. UW-Madison will contribute the time and expertise of Davidson and Katz, both collaborating with Madison Children’s Museum for the first time.

“The Center for Healthy Minds will be directly involved,” Davidson said. “We have people who have worked in the past with young children, children of all different ages. So that expertise in how to cultivate qualities like kindness and appreciation and interdependence in young children is really important to this project.”

So is the concept of “human flourishing,” he said.

“We know from modern neuro-scientific research that the brain of a person who spends as little as 10 minutes in a natural environment is changed, compared to being on a city street, for example,” he said.

Health benefits

In light of so much “climate anxiety” — which can actually paralyze people with fear, rather than spark them to take action — Patz’s recent work at the Nelson Institute looks at how human health and environmental health are intertwined.

“The flip side of the doom-and-gloom message, and the work that our group has been doing for the past eight years, is the health benefits of a low-carbon economy,” he said. “When you design cities for people and not just for motorized cars, you reduce chronic diseases that are rampant in this country. Sustainable, more plant-based diets and local food (have) tremendous benefits for our health and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I view that climate action is the greatest health opportunity of our lifetimes, so there’s a positive message,” Patz said. “We have this crisis, we have to act, but there are enormous societal benefits, especially health benefits” to be had.

Madison Children’s Museum itself, located at 100 N. Hamilton St., will be revising its sustainability plan as part of “Caretakers of Wonder,” Baker said.

“By the end of the project, we will have switched to 100% renewable energy. That’s the goal,” she said.

‘Joyful’ goal

The new exhibit opening in Madison in 2024, tentatively called “Rhythms of Life,” will be designed to connect “kids to nature and really is focused on interdependence — and is joyful,” Baker said. Housed on the museum’s second floor, it will likely be built from all-natural materials, much like the museum’s Wildernest and Wonderground areas.

“Many children’s museums don’t have outdoor spaces. So there’s the question: How do you connect children to the outdoors with an indoor space?” Baker said. “We think there’s a lot of things to be learned about how can we take these principles about wild play, things that happen in nature, into indoor spaces.”

Other museums participating in “Caretakers of Wonder” include the Wild Center in New York; Massachusetts’ Discovery Museum; the National Children’s Museum in Washington, D.C.; KidsQuest Museum in Bellevue, Washington; the Museum of Science and Discovery in Florida; and the Chicago, Louisiana and Southern Oregon children’s museums.

The lessons those institutions learn through the project will be shared with other children’s museums around the country — and throughout the field of early childhood learning, Baker said.

“We’ll never use the words ‘climate change’ in our exhibits, because that’s not age-appropriate in terms of inspiring hope,” she said.

“We will teach the precursor concepts about interdependence and having respect for all species, but we’ll do it in a really joyful, playful way — because that’s age-appropriate. Inspiring kids to feel good about themselves and the things that they can do is what we have to do.”