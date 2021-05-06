Madison changing large item collection; residents will need to schedule pickup starting in June

Beginning in June Madison residents will need to make arrangements to have city waste crews pick up large items from the curbside.

The city announced Thursday that it is ending the current biweekly system of patrolling streets for large items in order to improve efficiency.

Under the new system, residents will need to schedule large item pickups through the Streets Division website, which will be available May 28. Residents can also use the new work order system to pay recycling fees required for items such as appliances, electronic devices and tires.

Pickup will still happen on alternating weeks, though residents will need to schedule pickup by Sunday.

Madison ends plastic bag recycling The city announced Tuesday it will no longer accept plastic film and bags in curbside recycling bins or at drop-off sites because of market constraints.

According to the city, the new system will reduce fuel consumption and labor costs as crews will know where they need to go and will provide the city with better data that could improve recycling rates should new markets become available.