Madison Audubon Society: take down bird feeders until more known about mystery illness

“We know what it’s not,” Long said.

In late May, wildlife managers in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with swollen eyes and signs of neurological distress, according to the center. Cases have since been reported in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

The disease has primarily affected juvenile or fledgling blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins.

The NWRC says no human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported.

Because birds can transmit diseases when congregating at feeders, the DNR recommends regularly disinfecting bird feeders with soap and bleach and removing feeders if sick or dead birds are observed.

The Madison Audubon Society went a step further, advising people to remove their feeders until more is known about what's making the birds sick.

“In the absence of information we just want to be extra cautious,” said executive director Matt Reetz. “Much as it pains me … we think it’s the right thing to do right now.”

The National Wildlife Health Center also recommends avoiding contact with birds and using disposable gloves if handling them.