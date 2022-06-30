 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loud steam explosion on UW campus caused by malfunctioning pressure monitoring device

An unusually loud steam expulsion at a University of Wisconsin-Madison heating and cooling plant Wednesday morning was caused by a malfunctioning pressure monitoring device.

The explosion, which attracted attention throughout the Near West Side neighborhood, came while facilities staff were completing a safety check at the plant. The device malfunctioned after staff attempted to turn off steam in the area near Charter and Spring street.

UW-Madison has a centrally generated steam system that distributes throughout campus. When maintenance is performed on the steam system, Facilities Planning & Management employees use isolation valves to turn off steam in different segments of the overall system.

Staff were testing an isolation valve and monitoring the steam system for stability when a pressure monitoring device did not work as expected, spokesperson Lori Wilson said. 

When staff attempted to shut off steam, the pressure monitoring device failed and the system pressure's emergency release activated. This release caused the loud steam explosion that passerby noticed, Wilson said.

Heating plant staff responded and restored the system to working pressure. 

