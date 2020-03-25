Local nonprofit buys almost 70 acres in town of Dunn to add to natural resource area

A local land trust has purchased almost 70 acres of mostly wetlands south of McFarland to help fill out the boundaries of a Dane County natural resource area.

Groundswell Conservancy bought the roughly 69-acre property in the town of Dunn from longtime owners Ken and Eileen Brost for $289,000, executive director Jim Welsh said. The property is mostly wetlands with a bit of uplands.

The property is adjacent to the Lower Mud Lake State Fishery Area along Highway 51 and will add to Dane County's Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area, Welsh said. Groundswell Conservancy will manage the property with hopes to increase public recreation opportunities and provide permanent habitat for wildlife.

Welsh said conserving wetlands and increasing public recreation "go hand-in-hand." Wetlands act as a sponge during heavy rainfall, which helps prevent flooding, and are often used for hunting.

The purchase was funded by the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, Dane County, the town of Dunn and Groundswell Conservancy.

