Local governments, water utilities join industry groups in effort to slow state PFAS regulations

The agency is already in the process of crafting numerical limits for two of the most studied PFAS compounds -- PFOA and PFOS -- based on recommendations from the Department of Health Services.

The new regulations would address 16 additional PFAS compounds, as well as six pesticides, that DHS last year said pose a threat to public health.

One rule relates to groundwater, the other to public drinking water systems. The groundwater standards would also include six new pesticides.

Drinking water standards would apply to municipal water systems as well as apartment buildings, mobile home parks and businesses with at least 25 employees and would require annual testing as well as steps to remove the contaminants. The DNR estimates the total cost of compliance will be more than $10 million every two years.

Groundwater standards would allow the DNR to identify sources of contamination and go after polluters.