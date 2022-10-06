'Living through the seasons': Small but growing movement taps ancient traditions to feed future generations

STOUGHTON — Dan Cornelius wades into a thicket of lambsquarter, stepping over pumpkins and gourds to a corn stalk wrapped in a vine of beans.

Across the fenceline, uniform rows of green stalks stretch nearly to the horizon as they await the combine.

There are no combines on this farm. Cornelius rips off an ear of corn and strips the husk to reveal rows of blue, purple, white and yellow kernels of the Haudenosaunee calico flint corn, a strain his people cultivated for centuries before the arrival of white settlers.

Using a walk-behind tractor, Cornelius plows his fields into mounds used to grow corn, beans and squash, a traditional Native American combination known as the “three sisters.”

“The corn grows up tall and provides that trellis for the beans,” Cornelius said. “The beans help to fix nitrogen and add to soil fertility, and then the squash goes around the base and helps to shade out — well, in theory helps to shade out the weeds.”

Cornelius, a member of the Oneida Nation, grows several strains of indigenous corn as well as beans, squash, and other vegetables. He has a small herd of grass-fed cattle, poultry and goats. He taps trees for syrup, hunts game and harvests wild rice.

He calls it simply “living through the seasons.”

Cornelius is trying to farm the way his ancestors did in hopes that future generations can feed themselves. He's part of a small but growing "food sovereignty" movement of people seeking to provide themselves with healthy, traditional foods produced through sustainable practices that can help solve problems like water pollution and climate change.

“Knowing where your food comes from, and making those decisions for yourself is food sovereignty,” said Phil Kauth, executive director of REAP Food Group, a Madison-based nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable, inclusive food system.

“When people go to the farmers' market and they're purchasing from local farmers, that all fits under food justice… How do we do that in all parts of cities in all parts of states and not just focus on those regions that right now have the resources to do it?”

Reviving lost practices

Native Americans have been cultivating vegetables for at least a thousand years, said Christina Gish Hill, an anthropologist at Iowa State University who studies the relationship between indigenous cultures and the landscape.

“Indigenous people were managing their landscapes for food production even if it didn’t look like what western people would recognize as farming,” Hill said.

A French delegation visiting a Seneca village in upstate New York in 1615 reported 500 acres of land under cultivation and granaries stuffed with nearly three million bushels of corn, according to the Oneida Nation’s integrated resource management plan.

“Hunger and diet-related diseases were unknown to us,” the plan states.

But with the encroachment of colonizers, Hill said, farming traditions were lost: Tribes were forced onto smaller, less-fertile lands. Crops were burned. Federal policies promoted European-style farming and discouraged communal farming on reservations. Children were sent to boarding schools, where they were fed western foods and denied opportunities to learn traditional growing and preparation techniques.

The Oneida people brought their agricultural traditions when they were relocated from New York to Wisconsin in the early 1800s, but by the 1930s, Hill said, the three sisters had almost disappeared from the Midwest.

“They began to take them for granted,” said Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson for the Oneida Nation. “People may have become somewhat more casual in raising them because of other food staples that were easier, more convenient that were pushed on our community through federal commodity programs.”

But a handful of families in most communities continued growing ancestral seeds in home gardens, and today there’s a concerted effort to revive traditional farming practices, which Hill said can help protect tribal lands and benefit wider ecosystems while also lowering rates of obesity and diabetes, which disproportionately affect Native Americans.

The Oneida have been at the forefront of the movement, establishing a tribal farm in the late 1970s that has grown to include thousands of acres of crops, fruit, beef and bison as well as a community cannery. The nation also provides seeds and starter plants as well as training on home gardening, Webster said. Members can even make appointments to have someone come till their soil.

Cornelius said rebuilding and maintaining indigenous food systems is essential to the stability of the global food system.

“Whenever there’s an issue of pests or disease, the first thing the plant breeders are going to do is look for traits of resistance,” Cornelius said. “Those traits are by and large coming from these heirloom varieties that have been maintained by indigenous people essentially forever.”

Replenishing the soil

Cornelius follows a philosophy known as regenerative agriculture, a holistic approach to farming that focuses on improving rather than depleting resources.

“It’s trying to farm closer to the way that indigenous people farmed,” said Lara Bryant, deputy director of water and agriculture programs for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Regenerative practices can be as simple as planting cover crops or grazing livestock, which help conserve and replenish soil while reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers.

“The soil can produce food without all the modern technologies. It worked for a long time,” Bryant said. “When we focus on just fertilizer and tilling … we lose soil biology.”

Regenerative agriculture promotes biodiversity, water quality and resilience while also reducing the climate impacts associated with modern farming, which accounts for about 11% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to erosion and water pollution.

It can also increase food security and promote economic development.

While the philosophy may be catching on, only a relative handful of farmers are using holistic regenerative practices.

“It’s not enough just for farmers to change their philosophy. There are policies that created today’s model. In order for that to change we have to change the policies,” Bryant said. “Consumers can play a role in that too — people choosing to buy directly from a farmer. … choosing local over things that come from long distances.”

Coming together

Cornelius, 41, didn’t grow up farming.

In 2007, after his second year of law school at the University of Wisconsin, Cornelius spent half the summer studying urban planning in Beijing and the other half working for the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska.

“Everything kind of came together,” he said. “Focusing on food can help to regain or rebuild, strengthen our tribal sovereignty, and address so many of the issues that our communities face.”

After law school, he got a job with the Intertribal Agriculture Council, an organization that promotes conservation, development and use of agricultural resources for the betterment of native people, where he helped native farmers access U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.

“A big part of my work is how do we expand our food production,” Cornelius said. “And we need more producers.”

He began growing native corn in his garden and in 2012 founded the Native Food Network, a sort of mobile farmers' market that gives Native American producers a way to market traditionally grown foods.

In 2020, Cornelius purchased Zephyr Farm, a 51-acre community-supported vegetable farm south of Stoughton, and renamed it Yowela Farms, short for Yowela?talí^, Oneida for “gentle wind.”

His operation is small, with only about eight acres of crops so far. He picks corn one ear at a time and then braids them to dry.

Cornelius said he’s had many teachers over the years — a friend on the Blackfeet reservation in Montana taught him the basics of ranching; Jeff Metoxen, who managed the Oneida farm until his death in 2017, taught him “the deeper meaning of corn.”

He’s also learned by trial and error. If he plants beans too early, they drag down the corn. If he plants corn too soon, he risks cross-pollination from his neighbor’s hybrid crops.

“The best teacher is this corn right here,” he said. “Every year is going to be different. Every seed is going to be different.”

Cornelius, who balances farming with his full-time job as deputy director of the Great Lakes Indigenous Law Center at UW-Madison and raising his 4-year-old son, hopes the farm can be economically self-sustaining, providing food for his family and his community as well a space for gathering, learning and passing on knowledge.

“You just kind of get hooked on it,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine not planting corn, harvesting sap and boiling to syrup, and harvesting rice, hunting. To me, part of life is really living through the seasons as our ancestors did for countless generations.”