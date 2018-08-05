Want to help improve and protect the Madison-area's cherished lakes? Several groups offer a way to get involved, including:
Friends of Badfish Creek Watershed
Friends of Capital Springs Recreational Area
Friends of Cherokee Marsh
608-215-0426
PO Box 3390
Madison, WI 53704
Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS)
PO Box 173
Stoughton, WI 53589
Friends of Lake Wingra
Friends of Lakeshore Nature Preserve
PO Box 5534
Madison, WI 53705
Friends of Monona Bay
Friends of Olin Turville
608-239-4299
Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy
PO Box 628242
Middleton, WI 53562
Friends of Starkweather Creek
PO Box 8442
Madison, WI 53708
Friends of Stricker’s Pond
608-836-5898
Friends of the Kettle Ponds
Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway
608-575-0325
PO Box 614
Spring Green, WI 53588
Friends of the UW Arboretum
608-571-5362
1207 Seminole Hwy
Madison, WI 53711
Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters
PO Box 139
DeForest, WI 53532
Friends of the Yahara River Parkway
608-241-1711
Yahara Lakes Association
608-239-1664
— Fatoumata Ceesay