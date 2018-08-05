Try 1 month for 99¢
05LakeCleanup0089AJA-05302018115236
Buy Now

John Fafinski, left, and his wife, Ellen Evans, remove items they've found on the bottom of Lake Monona during a clean-up sponsored by Four Lakes Scuba Club.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Want to help improve and protect the Madison-area's cherished lakes? Several groups offer a way to get involved, including:

Friends of Badfish Creek Watershed

www.rockrivercoalition.org/chapters/badfish

Friends of Capital Springs Recreational Area

www.friendsofcapitalsprings.org

Friends of Cherokee Marsh

608-215-0426

PO Box 3390

Madison, WI 53704

www.cherokeemarsh.org

Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS)

PO Box 173

Stoughton, WI 53589

www.kegonsa.org

Friends of Lake Wingra

www.lakewingra.org

Friends of Lakeshore Nature Preserve

PO Box 5534

Madison, WI 53705

www.friendslakeshorepreserve.com

Friends of Monona Bay

www.friendsofmononabay.blogspot.com

Friends of Olin Turville

608-239-4299

www.olin-turville.org

Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy

PO Box 628242

Middleton, WI 53562

www.pheasantbranch.org

Friends of Starkweather Creek

PO Box 8442

Madison, WI 53708

www.starkweatherfriends.org

Friends of Stricker’s Pond

608-836-5898

Friends of the Kettle Ponds

www.kettleponds.org

Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway

608-575-0325

PO Box 614

Spring Green, WI 53588

www.wisconsinriverfriends.org

Friends of the UW Arboretum

608-571-5362

1207 Seminole Hwy

Madison, WI 53711

www.arboretum.wisc.edu/get-involved/friends

Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters

PO Box 139

DeForest, WI 53532

www.yaharariver.org

Friends of the Yahara River Parkway

608-241-1711

www.facebook.com/friends-of-the-yahara-river-parkway-284831311757

Yahara Lakes Association

608-239-1664

www.yaharalakes.org

— Fatoumata Ceesay

1
0
0
0
0

In this Series

The Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us

article

About the Project

youtube

Video: Yahara Lakes − Giants Among Us

article

The Yahara Lakes: Giants Among Us

23 updates

View comments