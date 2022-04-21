Liquid brine clears roads faster than salt, UW study finds

Liquid brine clears highways faster than road salt, and provides better friction on roads, while reducing the use of salt, according to a study by the UW-Madison Traffic Operations and Safety Lab.

Researchers looked at data from 143 storms occurring in 10 Wisconsin counties, comparing brine-cleared roads to those nearby cleared with traditional granular rock-salt method, the state Department of Transportation said in a report detailing the UW study.

The data showed that brine-treated roads compared to salted road were clear (bare/wet condition) more than two hours faster on average and more likely to show a higher friction rating, while reducing salt use on average by 23%.

“With salt costs continuing to rise, it’s imperative we work together to optimize supplies and deliver the most safe and effective service possible for the taxpayer,” Craig Thompson, secretary of the DOT, said in a statement. “Liquid brine is a great example of how we strive to implement sustainable and earth-friendly alternatives during winter highway maintenance. We applaud county highway departments across the state for using liquid brine to maintain and clear Wisconsin roadways faster.”

Liquid brine is a mixture of salt and water used by all Wisconsin counties in some manner.

DOT said liquid brine can be used to wet roads before storms to help prevent the bond of snow and ice to a road, to wet granular salt as it’s distributed to help the salt stick to a road and activate the chemical reaction that melts snow and ice, and to be sprayed directly to roads during winter events to break the bond between snow and pavement.

