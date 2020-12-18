Legislative committee strips key language from rules to prevent PFAS contamination

While the law explicitly prohibits the discharge of PFAS-containing foam into storm or septic sewers, it does not define foam, which can be diluted in water without removing the PFAS.

Darsi Foss, administrator of the DNR’s environmental management division, said the amended rule creates a loophole that allows someone to sop up PFAS-laden foam and throw it into any landfill, where PFAS could leak back into the environment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Without testing targets, Foss said, “folks are probably guessing if they’re doing the right thing.”

Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, accused the committee of backtracking on a bill that was “the minimum we can do.”

“The bar was lowered to the point we can trip over it, and even that was too much,” Larson said. “We are tripping backward over it.”

The vote came after a hearing where the only invited speakers were representatives from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, the American Chemistry Council, Midwest Food Products Association and the DNR.

Scott Manley, vice president of government relations for WMC, said the rule, even with the committee’s limits, would be the nation’s “most stringent treatment and disposal” requirement for firefighting foam.