Legislative committee set to undo new rule to curb pollution from PFAS foam

Republican lawmakers are moving to undo the Department of Natural Resources' first attempt to regulate the use of hazardous forever chemicals.

The Legislature’s rules committee is scheduled to meet Friday to consider motions from its GOP co-chairs to suspend key parts of a rule to limit the use of firefighting foam containing man made compounds known as PFAS.

Approved by the Natural Resources Board in October, the emergency rule took effect Dec. 4 and outlines steps that testing facilities must take to contain and treat fluorinated foam and effectively prohibits them from discharging water with detectable amounts of PFAS.

Industry groups including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce opposed the rule, which was drafted to comply with a GOP-sponsored law passed last year that restricts the use of PFAS foams to emergency situations and testing facilities with “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”

Sen. Steve Nass and Rep. Joan Ballweg, who lead the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules, are proposing to strip key phrases from the rules, including language that limits the amount of PFAS that can remain in water dumped into the environment.