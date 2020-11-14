Legislative audit finds lapses with Wisconsin recycling programs

The audit also found lapses in the DNR’s review of local recycling programs.

State law requires the agency to review at least 5% of state-funded programs to ensure compliance, which works out to about 50 annual reviews.

In 2016, the DNR conducted just one. It fell short the following two years as well.

While the DNR did 73 reviews in 2019, the audit bureau noted there were no site visits, and the agency failed to analyze the results of its telephone interviews, which the audit bureau said showed a pattern of problems with many programs.

Cole defended the use of phone interviews but said the agency would continue working to meet its target and to analyze the results.

“The department acknowledges there is always room for improvement and will continue to provide guidance to all responsible units to ensure continued communication of common concerns and potential solutions,” he wrote.

The audit also found the DNR is not following its own rules, which require municipalities to collect specified amounts of certain materials, like newspaper and glass, per capita. Instead, local governments are required to report a lump sum of all material collected.