Legislative audit finds lapses with state recycling programs

The DNR acknowledged the need to update its rules, which are nearly 30 years old and don’t reflect current consumer habits, though it hasn’t provided a timeline for that update.

Program costs increase as prices fall

The report also found the cost to run local recycling programs increased over the past three years for the majority of local governments who responded to a survey, while the volume of recycled materials declined nearly 9% in recent years as market prices for materials plummeted.

In 2017, for example, recyclers were getting $137 a ton for cardboard. By 2018, the price had fallen to just $38. Meanwhile, recyclers were paying $2 a ton to get rid of mixed paper that several years earlier had been worth $62 a ton.

Other states, such as Michigan, have provided grants to help material recovery facilities upgrade their equipment in order to make the sorting process more efficient, or have funded initiatives to develop new markets for less valuable materials like glass, paper and organic waste.

The report also found disparities in the amount of municipal government expenses covered by state recycling grants, which are distributed according to a statutory formula that hasn’t changed in more than 20 years.