LAKES QUIZ
Q: How many gallons of water are in the five Madison-area lakes?
A: 194 billion gallons at normal lake levels.
LAKES TIP
Paddling the Yahara River is a slow, relaxing affair that offers nice opportunities for wildlife viewing. For a few riffles, try the Yahara tributary Badfish Creek (just watch for obstructions from Highway B to Schneider Road). Its flow is boosted by millions of gallons of treated, disinfected effluent from the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District plant. For more, see www.milespaddled.com.