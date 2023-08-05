The equivalent of over two swimming pools full of wastewater flowed into a ditch that drains into Lake Kegonsa after a sewer pipe broke Tuesday, according to a report filed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The 45,000-gallon overflow started at 6 p.m. Tuesday and continued until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report filed by the Kegonsa Sanitary District.

The sanitary district was notified of the situation at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday when a walker noticed the spill. A response team was then dispatched to the scene on Quam Drive, where workers shut down the pumps associated with the broken pipe and sucked the wastewater from the ditch.

The pipe has since been repaired, according to the DNR report.

A public report was not issued, but the DNR, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, the state Department of Health Services and the resident who lives on the property where the leak occurred were informed, said Cathy Hasslinger, the clerk/treasurer and business manager for the town of Dunn.

The DHS is not currently recommending further testing the water, according to emails provided to the Wisconsin State Journal from the town of Dunn and the Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society, noting a major rain event forecast for this weekend should dilute any contamination that may have been introduced into the lake.

People who visit the lake should wash their hands and thoroughly shower after leaving the water, the DHS recommended.

Routine state beach monitoring conducted by the DNR on Wednesday found that levels of E. coli at Lake Kegonsa State Park remained below the threshold that triggers closure.