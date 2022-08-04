Judge warns utilities of power line gamble but won't stop construction

A federal judge has declined to stop construction of a controversial power line between Iowa and Wisconsin while warning there’s no guarantee it can cross the Mississippi River as planned.

District Judge William Conley denied a request Thursday by power line opponents to halt construction of the 102-mile line from Dubuque to Middleton, saying he has no authority over what the utilities do on private land.

But Conley cautioned the utilities building the more than $500 million project that they are risking ratepayer money and he will not allow them to build in protected areas “simply because the transmission companies plowed ahead with ground-clearing without assurances that the fish and wildlife crossing will be approved.”

“If the utilities choose to take a chance by building stretches of a possible transmission line across pieces of land that do not require permits despite lacking a guaranteed path to connect those lines across a protected refuge, that is for the companies to pursue, whether wisely or in folly,” Conley wrote.

Howard Learner, lead attorney for the power line opponents, said he was disappointed in the ruling.

“It’s irresponsible for the transmission companies to continue their orchestrated train wreck of wasting ratepayers money and creating unnecessary environmental damages,” Learner said. “It’s in effect a transmission line to nowhere.”

A spokesperson for the utilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

In January Conley sided with four conservation groups that sued to stop the line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, finding the federal government’s environmental review was inadequate and the project is incompatible with the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

He also ruled that a proposed land exchange cannot be used “to evade Congress’ mandate” for the refuge, which covers 261 river miles between Rock Island, Illinois, and Wabasha, Minn.

The owners, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, have continued building segments of the line on either side of the refuge while appealing Conley’s ruling.

The appeals court previously denied the utilities’ request to put Conley’s order on hold and allow construction within the refuge, which they say must happen this year in order to complete the line on time.

The utilities say the line is needed to improve reliability and move electricity from Iowa to population centers. They argue more than 19,000 megawatts of proposed clean energy projects across the Upper Midwest are in some way dependent on the line.

Opponents and ratepayer advocates have sought to pause construction, though courts and regulators in Wisconsin and Iowa have so far declined.

The utilities, which have so far spent more than $337 million on the project, notified state regulators in May that the total cost would be at least 10% higher than the authorized cost of $492 million.