Judge says DNR can't enforce pollution law without listing hazardous substances

A Wisconsin judge says the state Department of Natural Resources cannot enforce the state's pollution law without establishing a definitive list of hazardous substances approved by the Legislature.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in favor of the state’s top industry lobby and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business, finding the DNR cannot legally require cleanup of toxic PFAS compounds because they are not identified as hazardous substances.

Bohren said the DNR’s cleanup policy is invalid because the agency has not created a list of hazardous substances or explained how it determines when a substance is dangerous.

“The department is required to go through a rulemaking process and they haven’t done that,” Bohren said.

Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp said the state would appeal the ruling, which essentially negates the DNR’s authority to require polluters to clean up spills.

Bohren agreed to put the order on hold temporarily to avoid what Johnson-Karp said would be “regulatory uncertainty” caused by the “sweeping effect” of the ruling.

“There is significant concern about the impact this will have on properties currently in remediation (such as) brownfield projects,” Johnson-Karp said.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Leather Rich Inc. sought to block the DNR from requiring cleanup of unregulated “emerging contaminants,” including toxic compounds known as PFAS that have polluted groundwater in sites across the state, including Madison, Marinette and La Crosse.

The plaintiffs claimed the DNR is subverting the law by requiring polluters to clean up spills without first going through a lengthy rulemaking process.

State law requires anyone responsible for spilling a hazardous substance to clean it up under the oversight of the DNR.

There is no definitive list of hazardous substances, which can include toxic chemicals as well manure, corn, or even milk. The legal definition is anything “that can cause harm to human health and safety, or the environment, because of where it is spilled, the amount spilled, its toxicity or its concentration.”

WMC argues the DNR should be required to go through the rulemaking process to establish a list of hazardous substances and at what quantities or concentrations.

But that process takes years and is subject to political interference, which supporters of the law say would prevent the DNR from stopping ongoing pollution, requiring cleanup or even forcing polluters to provide bottled water when wells are contaminated.

The state’s Attorney General’s office says the claims “border on the absurd,” noting that polluters have complied with the “spills law” for more than 40 years “all without any list from DNR stating which substances meet the statute’s broad definition of ‘hazardous substance.’”

According to the complaint, Joanne Kantor and her late husband operated Leather Rich for more than four decades before she decided to retire and sell the property in 2018.

Kantor informed the DNR that the site was likely contaminated with volatile organic compounds used in dry cleaning. She hired a consultant to do an investigation and entered a voluntary remediation program.

According to court documents, Kantor found volatile organic compounds as well as PFAS on the site. The DNR approved a cleanup plan but required additional testing for PFAS, which were commonly used in dry cleaning.

“DNR kept moving the goalposts,” attorney Delanie Breuer told the court.

Kantor then withdrew from the voluntary program and later submitted test results showing a plume of contaminated groundwater had spread to a neighboring property.

The DNR says Kantor has yet to propose a plan to address the PFAS.

Kantor told the DNR she’s spent more than $275,000 on the site investigation alone and has been forced to continue working just to cover the costs.

WMC argued the case is about procedure.

“They can decide unilaterally if something’s hazardous and then, poof, it’s a regulated contaminant,” Breuer said.

But the state says WMC misunderstands the law, which puts the burden of cleanup on polluters; the DNR’s enforcement role is secondary.

Johnson-Karp said the plaintiffs “essentially seek a permission slip for Leather Rich—and, by extension, anyone else in Wisconsin—to escape these undisputed statutory cleanup obligations, discharge toxic PFAS into the environment without consequence, and thereby threaten public health.”

Johnson-Karp argued the Legislature’s broad but unambiguous definition of hazardous substances precludes the sort of list WMC seeks, noting that polluters have adapted to the discovery of new hazards, such as PCBs.

“As science evolves the Legislature’s definition of hazardous substances still applies,” Johnson-Karp said. “What changes is the amount of knowledge of the world.”

The case is one of two WMC has brought against the DNR in an effort to fight the regulation of PFAS.

Earlier this year a Jefferson County judge sided with the industry group, ruling the state has the authority to test wastewater but cannot bring legal action against polluters without first establishing water quality standards.

WMC has also opposed the DNR’s efforts to establish those regulations. In February, Republicans who control the DNR’s policy board voted down groundwater standards for two PFAS compounds and dozens of other contaminants.

