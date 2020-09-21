Judge denies key permit for Monroe County sand project; Meteor Timber sought to fill rare wetlands

Meteor applied for the permit in 2016, saying it needed to fill the wetlands to build a processing and rail loading facility near the town of Millston that would serve two nearby mines on land the company acquired when it purchased nearly 50,000 acres of Wisconsin forest.

Despite finding that the project would result in “permanent and irreversible” impacts and the loss of 13.4 acres of “exceptional quality” imperiled habitat, Gov. Scott Walker’s DNR granted a permit in May 2017 that included dozens of conditions and questions. The agency issued a final permit five months later with some of those questions unanswered.

It would have been the state’s single largest destruction of wetlands for a frac sand project.

Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation challenged the permits, saying the agency failed to meet statutory requirements when it issued the permits.

Administrative Law Judge Eric Defort agreed, ruling after a five-day hearing in 2018 that the DNR didn’t have all the information required by state law.

Meteor petitioned then-Secretary Dan Meyer to overrule the judge’s decision, saying it contained factual and legal errors.