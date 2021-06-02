Joe Parisi urges telecommuting as 'once in a generation' opportunity to combat climate change

The MPO is working on a follow-up survey this summer to see if attitudes have changed.

“I don’t think many people want to work full time at home, but I think people will like the flexibility,” said planning manager Bill Schaefer.

In a March survey by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, 57% of businesses said they expected all employees to return to the workplace after the pandemic is contained.

Chamber President Zach Brandon said there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution for employers.

“Decreasing our emissions is a worthy, shared goal, as is helping our businesses and economy recover from an unprecedented year of challenges,” he said. “We must also be mindful that many commuters use transit and that there are other impacts of a remote workforce, including the effect on our tax base and some of the businesses most impacted by the pandemic that rely on the proximity of foot traffic to survive.”

UW Health, the county’s largest private employer, says it has encouraged those who can to work remotely throughout the pandemic and will continue to support telecommuting into the future.