Joe Parisi urges telecommuting as 'once in a generation' opportunity to combat climate change

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has a special request as thousands of workers head back to the office this week, some for the first time in more than a year: Stay home if you can.
With the last in a long string of public health orders set to expire Wednesday, Parisi is encouraging local businesses to continue allowing employees to work from home — not out of fear of infection but as a way to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and fight climate change.
Last year marked the steepest decline in greenhouse gas emissions since World War II, according to the International Energy Agency, which says a worldwide drop in vehicle traffic accounted for about half of the 200 million-metric-ton reduction.
But the agency also noted that monthly emissions began to rise in May 2020 and by December had again exceeded 2019 levels.
Parisi said the temporary changes made to adapt to the pandemic can be a template for a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to combat climate change with little sacrifice.
“We have a real chance here to make a difference for future generations,” Parisi said. “And in many cases with workplace telecommuting practices already in place, this is just to keep doing what we are doing.”
The IEA last month said current efforts will fall far short of what’s needed to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change. The path to eliminating carbon emissions in the next 30 years is narrow but still achievable, the agency said, and will require a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels used to power vehicles and the electric grid.
Plans could include a options such as lockers and showers for bike commuters, free bus passes for residents or employees, or organized carpool programs.
Transportation accounts for about 29% of local greenhouse gas emissions, according to a 2017 inventory completed as part of the county’s 10-year plan for cutting carbon emissions.
According to a study by the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization, 78% of respondents had never worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. By the spring of 2020, 80% were working from home at least one day a week, and 64% were telecommuting full time.
The same survey found 79% of respondents said they would prefer to continue working from home at least one day a week.
The MPO is working on a follow-up survey this summer to see if attitudes have changed.
“I don’t think many people want to work full time at home, but I think people will like the flexibility,” said planning manager Bill Schaefer.
In a March survey by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, 57% of businesses said they expected all employees to return to the workplace after the pandemic is contained.
Chamber President Zach Brandon said there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution for employers.
“Decreasing our emissions is a worthy, shared goal, as is helping our businesses and economy recover from an unprecedented year of challenges,” he said. “We must also be mindful that many commuters use transit and that there are other impacts of a remote workforce, including the effect on our tax base and some of the businesses most impacted by the pandemic that rely on the proximity of foot traffic to survive.”
UW Health, the county’s largest private employer, says it has encouraged those who can to work remotely throughout the pandemic and will continue to support telecommuting into the future.
“At UW Health, remote work is not confined strictly to non-clinical roles,” said spokeswoman Emily Kumlien. “As telehealth and video visits become a major component of UW Health’s patient care, many providers are now able to perform much of their work outside of a hospital or clinic setting as well.”
Epic Systems of Verona, one of the county’s largest employers, is requiring workers to return to the workplace at least three days a week starting in July, and by September will expect employees to be on site at least nine out of 10 days.
The company did not respond Tuesday to questions about the policy. Kristen Dresen, a member of Epic’s administration team, last week said, “I think a lot of our employees are very excited to return to campus.”
Flex schedules
Parisi said the county is exploring policies to allow up to a third or more of its roughly 2,500 employees to work remotely at least part of the time.
By studying thousands of years of fossilized pollen, scientists found the planet’s vegetation is changing as fast today as it did at the end of the last ice age.
The county estimates it could eliminate 135 metric tons of carbon emissions a year if just 100 employees worked from home three days a week.
Parisi said if county workers could respond to the demands of the past 15 months while mostly working from home, he’s confident that telecommuting is a sustainable model.
The county’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is even modifying its Climate Champions awards program to recognize businesses that encourage telecommuting to reduce emissions.
Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.
In a knowledge-based economy where more than 70% of people drive to work by themselves, there’s a huge potential for reductions, said Kathy Kuntz, director of the energy and climate change office.
“If we can successfully get people teleworking three days a week there’s going to be a substantial drop in our (vehicle miles traveled),” Kuntz said. “That’s a really hard thing to move. Now we’re in a better place.”
Other factors
But Schaefer cautions that telecommuting alone is not a solution.
Without access to other modes of transit, or neighborhoods designed to encourage walking and biking, people may still drive to the grocery store or to drop off their kids, trips they would otherwise combine with their commute.
And data show that after the initial drop in the spring of 2020, Americans went back to driving about as much as they did before the pandemic. Using the same anonymized cellphone location data, the MPO found the number of trips within the county fell only about 10% between September 2019 and September 2020.
“It wasn’t huge ... but it wasn’t insignificant,” Schaefer said.
Still, Schaefer said there are other benefits, such as reducing rush-hour congestion, that could come from changing workplace expectations.
“Now is the time to rethink these based on our experience,” he said.