Just in time for Summerfest, two newly hatched falcons born in the Madison Gas and Electric nesting box have been named for two foods familiar to any Wisconsin gastronome.

Meet Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff, the female peregrine falcons born earlier this month on top of the Madison Blount Generating Station. Inspired by the pair of Dairyland delicacies and summer festival standbys, the names were voted on by MGE employees.

The falcons were banded by a falcon expert Wednesday so they can be tracked throughout their life, according to MGE.

Peregrine falcons are an endangered species in Wisconsin and prefer tall structures, like power plants, as nesting sites.

Cheese Curdis and Cream Puff join the 55 other falcons that have hatched at MGE since 2009, including last year's Harmony, Sonata, Maestro and Presto, in honor of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and 2021's Willy, Jenifer and Brearly, named after nearby streets.

