Ice watcher: climatologist carries on 165-year tradition on Madison lakes

It’s 48 degrees, and Ed Hopkins is looking for ice.

There’s no shortage of it here along the shore of Maple Bluff, but a pair of eagles perched several hundred yards out hint at open water.

According to custom, the lake is considered frozen until you can row a boat the 2.5 miles from Picnic Point.

Hopkins peers through a set of Nikon binoculars, scanning the expanse of gray and white.

“Most of it’s ice,” he declares.

There may be some open water, though it could be rain pooled on top. The only way to know for sure is to go out and check.

For now, this lake is still officially iced in.

Hopkins, Wisconsin’s assistant state climatologist, isn’t just curious; he’s carrying out tradition. Every winter and spring since the 1850s, observers have staked out Madison’s lakes to determine when they freeze and thaw, adding to a vast data trove that offers a window into history.

The rules have been passed down by oral tradition.

No one knows who made the first observations. In 1935, the head of the U.S. Weather Bureau’s Madison office compiled a list of dates, cobbled together from various sources.