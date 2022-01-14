 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice bound: right weather conditions create clear ice on Madison lakes
Ice bound: right weather conditions create clear ice on Madison lakes

011422_iceboats_01-01142022145234

Ice boaters at the Tonyawatha Boat Launch on Lake Monona prepare to practice for this weekend's Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club ice boat races Saturday and Sunday. With smooth, clear ice and little snow, conditions are ideal for ice sports on Madison's lakes this year.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has determined it is no longer possible to row a boat across Lake Mendota.

In other words, it’s frozen solid. And thanks to just the right conditions, the ice is exceptionally clear.

A quick freeze and lack of snow created ideal conditions for ice skating on Lake Monona in January 2022.

For more than a century, weather observers have used a 50% rule of thumb, determined from several key vantage points, for declaring the ice-in date on Lake Monona.

With its irregular shape, Lake Mendota was more challenging to 19th century observers, who couldn't easily view it from above.

So, according to legend, a pair of UW-Madison scientists who were frequently out in a rowboat decided if they could not row a case of beer from Picnic Point to their friends in Maple Bluff, the lake was frozen.

Ice skater

Kat Hall unwinds after a 12-hour overnight nursing shift at UW Hospital with a late-morning skate on Lake Monona Friday. The ice on Madison's lakes this winter is unusually smooth and clear after a fast freeze and little snow so far.

A combination of weather conditions created especially clear ice this year, said Assistant State Climatologist Ed Hopkins, who's been observing the ice for the better part of two decades.

"Too much wind would cause ripples, or it would raft the ice downwind," Hopkins said. "You also don't want snow or ice pellets (sleet) to fall at the time of freezing. And you'd like to have low atmospheric humidity so you don't get too much steam fog that can form and collect on the ice surrounding the open water." 

Hopkins said clear skies also help the lakes cool faster. 

Ice Skating

Kat Hall unwinds after a 12-hour overnight nursing shift at UW Hospital with a late-morning skate on Lake Monona Friday. The ice on Madison's lakes this winter is unusually smooth and clear after a quick freeze and little snow so far.

The Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club will be racing on Lake Monona Saturday.

Club secretary Deb Whitehorse said the ice is “pretty decent” this year but she expects racers will come from neighboring states because Madison is one of the few places where snow hasn’t covered the ice.

According to Hopkins' observations, Lake Monona froze over on Jan. 3, and Lake Mendota froze four days later. In both cases, that was about two weeks later than the historical average but well ahead of the record.

Lake Wingra froze on Dec. 7 but opened up again nine days later. It froze for a second time on Dec. 23.

Whitehorse said this is the first time in the past several years that conditions have been good enough for racing.

“The lake will freeze beautifully and then we get snow,” she said. “Everything fell into place.” 

011422_iceboats_02-01142022145234

Kevin Barta, of Bloomington, Minnesota, takes his ice boat out on Lake Monona Friday.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

