Ice bound: right weather conditions create clear ice on Madison lakes

The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has determined it is no longer possible to row a boat across Lake Mendota.
In other words, it’s frozen solid. And thanks to just the right conditions, the ice is exceptionally clear.
For more than a century, weather observers have used a 50% rule of thumb, determined from several key vantage points, for declaring the ice-in date on Lake Monona.
Every winter and spring since the 1850s, observers have staked out Madison’s lakes to determine when they freeze and thaw, adding to a vast data trove that offers a window into history.
With its irregular shape, Lake Mendota was more challenging to 19th century observers, who couldn't easily view it from above.
So, according to legend, a pair of UW-Madison scientists who were frequently out in a rowboat decided if they could not row a case of beer from Picnic Point to their friends in Maple Bluff, the lake was frozen.
A combination of weather conditions created especially clear ice this year, said Assistant State Climatologist Ed Hopkins, who's been observing the ice for the better part of two decades.
"Too much wind would cause ripples, or it would raft the ice downwind," Hopkins said. "You also don't want snow or ice pellets (sleet) to fall at the time of freezing. And you'd like to have low atmospheric humidity so you don't get too much steam fog that can form and collect on the ice surrounding the open water."
Hopkins said clear skies also help the lakes cool faster.
The Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club will be racing on Lake Monona Saturday.
Club secretary Deb Whitehorse said the ice is “pretty decent” this year but she expects racers will come from neighboring states because Madison is one of the few places where snow hasn’t covered the ice.
According to Hopkins' observations, Lake Monona froze over on Jan. 3, and Lake Mendota froze four days later. In both cases, that was about two weeks later than the historical average but well ahead of the record.
Lake Wingra froze on Dec. 7 but opened up again nine days later. It froze for a second time on Dec. 23.
Whitehorse said this is the first time in the past several years that conditions have been good enough for racing.
“The lake will freeze beautifully and then we get snow,” she said. “Everything fell into place.”