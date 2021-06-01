Human remains found at proposed Kohler Co. golf course site along Lake Michigan

Leslie Eisenberg, a compliance archeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office, responded that Kohler Co. had clear authority to request to disturb the “uncatalogued” burial site, and her office granted that permission. The tooth couldn’t be left in place because archaeologists found it in a sifting screen rather than directly on site, she wrote.

“I recently reminded everyone working on this project that if human bone is found during the remainder of the excavation, it should not be moved until every effort is made to avoid, if possible,” she wrote.

The next day, Quackenbush asked to halt the excavation to discuss broader concerns.

“I strongly feel little cultural sensitivity has been given to us tribes … no one seems to take into account these remains are being pulled from the ground against our continued requests not to do so,” Quackenbush wrote in an email.

Speaking to Wisconsin Watch, Quackenbush said differing cultural perceptions can create tension: Archeologists and agency officials seem to view them as items to be analyzed, while tribal officials see them as ancestors who need a swift return to their resting place. It’s not unique to the Kohler excavation, he said.