Highly contagious bird flu spreads to more Wisconsin counties, officials say

The highly contagious bird flu that has been decimating poultry farms and backyard flocks across the nation has spread to two more Wisconsin counties, bringing the total number of counties with cases in domesticated birds up to 11, officials said Thursday.

The virus was found in backyard flocks in Pierce and Sauk counties, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said. All of the birds in the flocks will be euthanized to prevent further spread. More than 3 million birds have been euthanized in Wisconsin so far, according to DATCP data.

This strain of the bird flu, called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it throughout the state. Infected wild birds have been found in 15 Wisconsin counties, the DATCP said.

The continued spread of the virus could threaten captive bird populations and the egg and poultry industry, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the virus does not currently pose a significant health risk to humans.

There's only been one confirmed case of human bird flu so far, but that man was helping remove infected chickens from a farm. Spread to humans requires close contact with an infected bird, according to the CDC.

Eating cooked poultry products doesn’t cause the virus to spread because cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, the DATCP said.

Across the U.S., more than 35 million chickens and turkeys have been killed and removed to avoid spread, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported.

In Wisconsin, the nine other counties that have had captive flocks become infected are Fond du Lac, Oconto, Barron, Polk, Sheboygan, Columbia, Racine, Rock and Jefferson counties, the DATCP said. All of the birds in those flocks have been euthanized, including 2.8 million chickens in a commercial flock in Jefferson County.

Dane County’s Vilas Zoo closed its bird exhibits March 22 because of the outbreak, and other zoos across the state are taking precautions. The DATCP has suspended all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets in Wisconsin until May 31.

The DATCP is encouraging flock owners to disinfect their equipment, restrict access to their birds, wash their hands frequently and separate new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. When possible, poultry owners should keep their birds indoors.

What to watch for

The state Department of Natural Resources asks residents to call if they see waterfowl, raptors such as eagles, or avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls displaying tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in strange positions. Residents are also asked not to touch sick or dead birds.

To report birds with signs of avian flu, email DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov or call 608-267-0866.

The DATCP is encouraging residents with their own flocks to call (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 after hours and on weekends if they spot signs of infected birds, which include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.

Lack of energy or appetite.

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs.

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.

Stumbling or falling down.

Diarrhea.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.