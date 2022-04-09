Highly contagious bird flu found in 4th Wisconsin flock, authorities say

The highly contagious bird flu that has resulted in the euthanizing of millions of captive birds across the state has now spread to a flock in northern Wisconsin.

A case of "highly pathogenic avian influenza" was found in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County — the fourth captive flock in the state found to be infected, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Saturday. All birds on the property are going to be euthanized to prevent further spread of the disease, the DATCP said.

This strain of the bird flu, called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it throughout the state.

Last week, the state Department of Natural Resources said the strain was found in several wild species of birds in Dane, Columbia, Grant, Milwaukee and Polk counties, meaning wild birds are actively spreading the virus in Wisconsin.

So far, the strain has been found in flocks in Jefferson, Rock and Racine counties. All of the birds in those flocks have been euthanized to prevent further spread. In just one of those depopulations, nearly three million chickens were euthanized.

Bird flu does not pose a public health concern because the virus is not spreading to humans. Cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, DATCP said.

But the continued spread of the disease in Wisconsin could threaten birds in zoos, pet birds and the egg and poultry industry. Dane County’s Vilas Zoo closed its bird exhibits March 22 because of the outbreak.

On Friday, DATCP announced that it is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets throughout Wisconsin until May 31 to try to prevent the spread.

What to watch for

The DNR is asking residents to call if they see waterfowl, raptors such as eagles, or avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls displaying tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in strange positions. Residents are also asked not to touch sick or dead birds.

Anyone can report birds with signs of avian flu by emailing DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov or calling 608-267-0866.

DATCP is encouraging residents with their own flocks to call (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 after hours and weekends if they spot signs of infected birds, which include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.

Lack of energy or appetite.

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs.

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.

Stumbling or falling down.

Diarrhea.

