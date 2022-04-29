Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 more Wisconsin counties, officials say

The highly contagious bird flu that has resulted in the killing of millions of poultry so far across the state has been found in two more Wisconsin counties, bringing the total number of affected counties up to nine, officials said Friday.

"Highly pathogenic avian influenza" was recently found in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said. The 266 birds in the two flocks were euthanized to prevent further spread.

This strain of the bird flu, called EA H5N1, is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it throughout the state. Infected wild birds have been found in a total of 15 counties, the DATCP said.

The continued spread of the virus could threaten captive bird populations and the egg and poultry industry, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the virus does not currently pose a significant health risk to humans.

On Thursday evening, the CDC announced that the first case of human bird flu was confirmed in Colorado, but federal officials said there's little threat to the general public.

The man who was infected was a prison inmate who was helping remove chickens from an infected farm. He reported fatigue for a days but has recovered, Colorado health and CDC officials said in a statement.

Despite the infection, the CDC considers the threat to the general public to be low because spread of the virus to people requires close contact with an infected bird.

Eating cooked poultry products doesn't cause the virus to spread because cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills the virus, the DATCP said.

Signals that could raise the public health risk might include multiple reports of virus infections in people from exposure to birds, or identification of spread from one person to another. The CDC also is monitoring for genetic changes to the H5N1 bird flu virus that is currently circulating. Any genetic changes could indicate the virus is adapting to spread more readily from birds to people or other mammals.

Many different bird flu viruses have infected humans worldwide since at least the 1990s, but health officials still say human infection is uncommon.

Wisconsin has not had a reported case of bird flu infecting a human.

In Wisconsin, the seven other counties that have had captive flocks get infected are Barron, Polk, Sheboygan, Columbia, Racine, Rock and Jefferson counties, the DATCP said. All of the birds in those flocks have been euthanized, including 2.8 million chickens in a commercial flock in Jefferson County.

The next largest was a commercial flock in Barron County with 111,000 birds, according to the DATCP.

Dane County’s Vilas Zoo closed its bird exhibits March 22 because of the outbreak, and other zoos across the state are taking precautions. The DATCP has suspended all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets in Wisconsin until May 31.

What to watch for

The DNR is asking residents to call if they see waterfowl, raptors such as eagles, or avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls displaying tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in strange positions. Residents are also asked not to touch sick or dead birds.

To report birds with signs of avian flu, email DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov or call 608-267-0866.

DATCP is encouraging residents with their own flocks to call (608) 224-4872 during business hours or (800) 943-0003 after hours and on weekends if they spot signs of infected birds, which include:

Sudden death without clinical signs.

Lack of energy or appetite.

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs.

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.

Stumbling or falling down.

Diarrhea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

