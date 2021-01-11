High court allows Legislature to defend law restricting administration powers

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says the Legislature can weigh in on longstanding legal disputes over natural resources that could shape the power of state agencies to protect public waters from pollution and overuse.

In an order issued Tuesday, the high court granted a request from the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization to intervene in a pair of joined cases that hinge on the balance of power between elected politicians who make the laws and technical experts who implement it.

The ruling gives lawmakers equal standing in the cases, in which conservation groups argue the Department of Natural Resources should have latitude to protect public waters and enforce clean water standards, and will pit one branch of state government against another.

The one-paragraph order did not provide the court’s reasoning but said the court was divided on the basis for granting party status to the GOP-controlled committee. Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn did not participate in the ruling. The order did not say why.