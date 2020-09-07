Hidden harvest: UW-Madison study finds recreational fishing catch rivals supermarket sales in Wisconsin

Maria Powell, executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, said the study also underscores the need to protect public waters, many of which are contaminated with PCBs, mercury, and PFAS compounds that build up in fish.

“The toxic chemicals in our waters and fish create difficult unfortunate tradeoffs,” Powell said. “Fishing is a healthy outdoor activity and fish is nutritious food. But because of the contaminants, anglers must weigh the benefits of eating fish with the risks of ingesting toxic chemicals and feeding them to their families.”

Embke said her findings, published in the journal Fisheries, also reveal a value that doesn’t show up in the $2.3 billion annual economic impact of recreational fishing: if anglers bought all that fish from grocery stores, it would cost roughly $65 million.

The study is based on 28 years of DNR creel surveys, named for the wicker baskets traditionally used to carry fish. Each year clerks on 267 lakes across the state interview anglers about what they’re fishing for and what they caught, as well as what type of gear they’re using and how long they’ve been out.

The study found that overall harvest numbers have remained steady even as the number of fishing licenses declined. The numbers also show changes in the fish people are taking home.