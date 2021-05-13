Growth without traffic? Madison traffic management plan aims to curb congestion, pollution

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.

“How we design and build our city now is going to have ramifications for decades,” May said. “If we don’t address all this growth we’ll be completely clogged with cars and congestion. We need to get it right now.”

Over the past 50 years, the total number of miles driven each year in the United States has grown three times faster than the population.

As workers return to the office, city transportation officials expect major roadways -- including the Beltline, East Washington Avenue and University Avenue -- will soon revert to pre-pandemic congestion levels, with little capacity for additional growth.

City transportation director Tom Lynch said transportation demand management upends the long-dominant philosophy of building wider and wider roads in hopes of alleviating congestion.

“We’ve subsidized motor vehicle travel, and so we’ve gotten exactly what we’ve subsidized,” he said. “We can’t add another lane on East Washington. We can't add another lane on University…. We have to find another way to do these trips differently.”

Within Madison, two thirds of all work trips are made in single-occupancy vehicles.