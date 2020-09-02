Groundwater council calls for action on PFAS; nitrate remains top contaminant

While past reports have addressed PFAS, this is the first to call for direct action.

“It’s been in there in the past as part of emerging contaminants,” said Bruce Rheineck, groundwater section chief for the Department of Natural Resources. “The feeling was PFAS have definitely emerged. They are an issue.”

The council recommends the state implement groundwater enforcement standards for two compounds — PFOA and PFOS — as advised by the Department of Health Services, which last year recommended one of the nation’s most restrictive standards.

The Department of Natural Resources last year began a 2.5-year process to develop PFAS standards for ground, surface and drinking water.

The report also suggests developing benchmarks for PFAS in surface water, sludge and other materials to protect groundwater.