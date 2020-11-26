Grass fed: $10M initiative seeks to boost farmers, economy and environment with grazing

“It’s really a win-win-win across the board if it’s done well,” Jackson said.

Less time on the tractor

Gruenfelder first learned about rotational grazing during a farm tour when he was in college. While everyone else laughed, he recognized how much less work that farmer was putting in.

“That guy’s got it figured out,” he thought.

But with his older brother running the family farm, Gruenfelder and his wife, Kris, had to start from scratch and couldn’t make the finances work while they were getting established. He was happy for a while running a confinement operation, but eventually he tired of the monotony and not having enough time to spend with his five kids.

“It felt like I never got out of the barn,” he said. “It wears on you.”

The finances seemed less sustainable, too.

“You’d get a nice big milk check, but then it would go right out the door just as quick,” Kris said. “Why are we dragging the kids through the mud?”

Now, instead of constantly hauling feed and manure, Gruenfelder leads his cows each morning down a ¾-mile path to one of his pastures.