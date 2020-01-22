Government watchdog probes missing files in EPA's Great Lakes region offices

The Environmental Protection Agency’s independent watchdog is investigating the possible loss of federal records at the agency’s Great Lakes division.

The inquiry is in response to a 2019 tip to the Office of Inspector General’s hotline that records might have been lost during an annual data backup in Region 5, headquartered in Chicago and overseen by a former member of Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

In a Jan. 17 letter to Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede, the OIG said it will evaluate whether records were lost during the backup and whether the agency followed its own practices to investigate the loss.

The letter does not specify when the alleged loss occurred nor what types of records were involved. A spokesman for the OIG office said that information would be provided once the investigation is completed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 2018 OIG audit initiated at the request of the previous administrator found shortcomings in Region 5 controls over laptop computers and other information technology equipment.