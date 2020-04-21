Gov. Tony Evers declares emergency amid outbreak of wildfires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the midst of a statewide health emergency, Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency to respond to elevated wildfire conditions.

The executive order, signed Tuesday, directs state agencies, including the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide people and other resources to help with emergency response and recovery as well as wildfire prevention.

There have been more than 150 wildfires this year -- including 11 in the past two days -- in areas under the protection of the Department of Natural Resources, according to the DNR. For comparison, there were 174 fires reported in all of 2019.

The largest was a 243-acre grass fire Saturday in Juneau County that required the use of aircraft as well as local fire departments.

Warm temperatures combined with low humidity and high winds have made for high fire danger across most of the state, with nine counties in the south and southwest under very high danger conditions as of Tuesday.

“Spring is always our biggest fire season,” said DNR spokeswoman Heather Wolf. “These winds can dry out the grasses really quickly.”