Gov. Tony Evers' climate task force eyes policies to curb carbon and promote growth

Dairyland, one of four utilities represented on the task force, is pursuing plans to build a $700 million natural gas generator in Superior.

“We do have an obligation to our customers to make sure we have reliable power,” Palmberg said.

Barnes said it’s unrealistic to expect complete consensus from such a diverse group and noted that even the most controversial proposals were still included.

“I would rather celebrate the report in whole versus sitting back and getting frustrated that something would be categorized as tier 2,” Barnes said. “This is overall an incredible win.”

Path forward

While the report is done, it will be up to businesses, the governor and ultimately the Legislature to take the steps outlined.

“This document doesn’t solve the issue at hand,” said Jennings, the public information officer for the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission. “It gets us started on the road of making bigger impactful change.”

The report does not include a price tag, though Barnes said he views the measures as necessary investments that should have bipartisan support in the Legislature.